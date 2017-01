17-year-old boy shot in Grand Crossing drive-by

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks Friday night in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

At 11:05 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Stony Island when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.