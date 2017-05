17-year-old boy shot in Heart of Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

He was shot about 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Hoyne when a Honda drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.