17-year-old boy shot in South Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

He was walking on the sidewalk at 10:53 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 84th Street when someone in a dark colored sedan fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his right side, police said. His condition had stabilized.