17-year-old boy shot in West Humboldt Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6 p.m., he was walking in the 900 block of North Karlov when a vehicle approached him and someone fired shots from inside, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.