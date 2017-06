17-year-old boy taken into custody after shots fired in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody early Wednesday after shots were fired in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

15th District officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 4800 block of West Gladys just after 1 a.m. stopped a teenage boy nearby in the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 17-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a handgun and cannabis and was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending Wednesday morning.