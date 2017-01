17-year-old boy wounded in Kenwood drive-by

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The boy was outside just before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Ellis when a light colored vehicle drove by and a person inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Comer’s Children Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.