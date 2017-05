17-year-old boy wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The victim was on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 61st Street at 10:50 a.m. when a black Chrysler 300 drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The teen was shot in the lower left leg and was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.