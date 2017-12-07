17-year-old girl missing from West Pullman

A 17-year-old girl last seen Friday has been reported missing from the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Tenille Draine was last seen about 8 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Normal Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound black girl with medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Draine was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt with white fur around the hood, police said. She was carrying a large black purse.

She’s known to spend time around 6000 South Bennett and 11900 South Michigan, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.