17-year-old girl shot, critically wounded in Fernwood

A teenage girl was critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in a Fernwood neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

About 2:35 p.m., the 17-year-old was inside a home in the 300 block of West 106th Place when a male acquaintance fired shots, striking her in the eye, police said.

She was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The shooting could be domestic-related, police said.