17-year-old girl shot in Marquette Park

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right leg Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

She was walking in an alley with a small group of people at 11:38 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Artesian when a person inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots, then drove away, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.