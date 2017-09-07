17-year-old girl shot to death in Des Plaines

A 17-year-old girl was shot to death early Saturday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Sheriff’s police were called about 1 a.m. to the 9900 block of Linda Lane in unincorporated Des Plaines, where they found Angelique Morris with a gunshot wound, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Morris was taken to an area hospital, where she died at 4 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s and sheriff’s offices.

An autopsy Sunday found Morris died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.