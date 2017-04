17-year-old shot in Bridgeport

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm Thursday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:52 p.m., the boy was shot in the right arm in the 3200 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago Police.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

He drove himself to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.