18 horses killed in Plainfield barn fire

Eighteen horses died in a barn fire early Wednesday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. to the fire at Del Real Stables at 1120 Wheeler Road in Plainfield, according to Plainfield Fire Chief Jon Stratton. A detached semi-trailer carrying sawdust and wood chips for horse bedding that was next to the building also caught fire.

Thirty horses were in the barn; 12 survived because they were let out of the barn by owners and firefighters, Stratton said. The barn boarded horses, so the horses had many owners.

Two people, whose ages and genders were not known, were injured in the fire, Stratton said. One suffered a strained ankle and was taken to Edward Quick Care in Plainfield; the other had difficulty breathing and was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Both were in good condition.

Of the 12 horses that were rescued, 11 were reported missing Wednesday morning; a list of the missing horses, along with descriptions, was posted on the stable’s Facebook page.

A message left for the stable’s owner was not immediately returned.

According to the Del Real Stables website, the boarding and training facility opened in the spring of 2016.