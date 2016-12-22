18-year-old accused of murder in South Side gas station shooting

A South Side man was ordered held without bail Thursday for allegedly shooting a man at a West Englewood gas station.

Keonte Hill was the one who pulled the trigger, killing Devontae Norwood near the BP in the 7000 block of South Ashland, Cook County prosecutors said.

Hill, 18, was one three people who drove up in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Oct. 13, Assistant State’s Attorney Jullian Brevard said.

Hill and one of his cohorts initially went into the gas station while a third man got gas, Brevard said.

The group later drove up to the side of the gas station where the air pumps are and waited, Brevard said.

After Norwood pulled up to a gas pump and got out of his car, Hill came up from behind and shot him, Brevard said.

Even after Norwood, who was in his 20s, fell to the ground, Hill allegedly kept shooting. Hill eventually got back into the Jeep and drove away with the two others, Brevard said.

Two people witnessed the murder and surveillance cameras captured Hill shooting Norwood, Brevard said. One witness, who knows Hill, identified him in the video, Brevard said.

Hill, of the 1200 block of West 71st Street, was already being held in Cook County Jail on $500,000 bail on weapons charges.

At least one of his co-defendants, Tavaris Dean, was also charged and ordered held on $1 million bail for Norwood’s murder.

Hill worked in construction and lived with his mom and five siblings before he was jailed, an assistant public defender told Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr.

Bourgeois called the deadly incident “cold blooded.”