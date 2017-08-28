18-year-old Chicago man arrested for having loaded gun in Evanston

An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Saturday for having a loaded handgun in north suburban Evanston.

About 12:10 a.m., officers spotted a group of people in the alley of the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue, according to Evanston police.

Anthony D. Henley Jr. was among the group in the alley, and was wearing all black, with the handle of a gun protruding from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, police said. He ran away east through several yards once police saw him.

Officers found Henley hiding in the bushes in front of a house in the 1800 block of Ashland, police said.

He was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a handgun/ammunition without a valid FOID Card.