18-year-old in serious condition after Canaryville shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso early Friday in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing outside in the 600 block of West 47th Place about 4:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and a passenger opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. No one was in custody for the shooting.