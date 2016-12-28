18-year-old man arrested with handgun in Evanston

An 18-year-old man was arrested with a handgun after a traffic stop Tuesday evening in north suburban Evanston.

An officer saw a vehicle cross the double yellow line in the 1800 block of Ridge Avenue about 5:15 p.m., according to Evanston police. After pulling the car over, he smelled burnt cannabis coming from inside, and asked the driver and passenger to get out.

A pat-down of the passenger, 18-year-old Corde D. Triplett, found he had a loaded Kel Tec 9 mm handgun in his waistband, police said. The gun’s serial number had been obliterated.

Triplett, of the 8600 block of Trumbull in Skokie, was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with the serial number obliterated; and two misdemeanor counts of no valid FOID card, according to police.