18-year-old man charged with murder in Englewood shooting

An 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man last month in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Quinton Gates faces first-degree murder charges for the May 23 shooting in the 700 block of West Marquette, Chicago Police announced early Friday.

Witnesses said a gunman walked up to 19-year-old Lamanta Reese at 7:47 p.m. and shot him in the head, groin, shoulder and abdomen, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Reese, 19, of the South Shore neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Quinton Gates, who lives in Englewood, is scheduled to appear Friday in bond court.