18-year-old man critically wounded in Park Manor drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded Friday afternoon in Park Manor neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side.

He was shot in the head at 3:12 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle drove by in the 7000 block of South State and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.