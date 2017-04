18-year-old man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded Monday night in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The man was shot in the chest just after 7:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No other details were immediately available.