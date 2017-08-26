18-year-old man dies in Plainfield motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Johnson D. Ho, of Plainfield, was driving a motorcycle about 11 p.m. when he crashed near the intersection of Route 59 and Dayfield Drive, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Ho was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Plainfield police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the crash.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Saturday showed Ho suffered multiple injuries from the crash, according to the coroner’s office. The autopsy did not rule on his final cause and manner of death pending further study.