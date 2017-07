18-year-old man shot in Austin

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 4 p.m., he was walking in the first block of North Latrobe when someone walked up to him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.