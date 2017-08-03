18-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards

An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition after the 7:07 p.m. shooting in the 4400 block of South Marshfield, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances were unknown, and no one was in custody.

Fifteen minutes earlier, another man was shot in a separate attack about a mile away in the same neighborhood. Police couldn’t immediately say if the shootings were related.