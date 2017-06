18-year-old man shot in Brighton Park

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Brighton Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

About 9:15 p.m., the 18-year-old was shot in the groin in the 2400 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition, police said.

An offender is in custody, police said.