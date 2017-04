Man shot in East Hyde Park

A man was shot Sunday night in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was in the back seat of a vehicle about 8:05 p.m. traveling north in the 5500 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard when shots rang out and he was struck, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and a graze wound to the head, police said. The man’s condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.