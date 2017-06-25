18-year-old man shot in Englewood

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was shot in the lower back at 4:17 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Parnell, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.