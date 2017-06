18-year-old man shot in hip in Lawndale

An 18-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking about 6:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Roosevelt when someone shot him from an approaching black vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the hip and ran to a home in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw, where he called for medical attention, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.