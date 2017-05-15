18-year-old man shot in Humboldt Park

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Monticello, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

He was the second shooting victim in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Monday. About three hours earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the lower back in the 1400 block of North St. Louis, police said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition stabilized.