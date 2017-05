18-year-old man shot in Little Village

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left arm Saturday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was walking in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 10 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The man is a documented gang member and was uncooperative with investigators, police said.