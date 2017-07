18-year-old man shot in Washington Park

An 18-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., he was driving south in the 5600 block of South Michigan when a red vehicle pulled up to him in traffic and a shooter opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the right leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.