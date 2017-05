18-year-old man shot to death in Longwood Manor

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Monday evening in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head about 5:40 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Wallace, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses told police that an unknown male fired multiple shots at the 18-year-old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the death Monday evening.