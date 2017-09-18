18-year-old man with autism missing from Austin

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old man with autism and limited verbal skills who went missing Sunday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Quinton Hunt went missing from the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue after he didn’t get on his bus to go to school, according to Chicago Police. He likes to ride the trains and also visits libraries.

Hunt was described as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound black man with a medium complexion, scar above his left eye, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.