18-year-old man wounded in Avondale shooting

An 18-year old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood.

About 4:05 p.m., the victim was standing in the 3300 block of North Ridgeway when a light-colored car drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to preliminary information provided by Chicago Police.

He was wounded in the right arm and armpit, and was taken to an area hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.