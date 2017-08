18-year-old man wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 2:18 a.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Kildare when a white Chevrolet Malibu pulled up, and an unknown male got out and fired shots before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in fair condition.