18-year-old shot in foot in West Englewood

An 18-year-old man was shot in the foot Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:23 p.m., the man was walking in the 6700 block of South Wolcott when a car pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.