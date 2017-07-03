18-year-old with autism missing from Austin

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man with autism who went missing Friday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Quinton Hunt disappeared about 10:40 p.m. from the 1500 block of North Linder, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He frequents the area around Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Clark and Halsted streets, and the Target store at State adn Madison streets, police said.

Hunt has a diminished mental capacity and is described as 5-foot-6, 135-pound black man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue pea coat, a red Special Olympics shirt, red sweatpants and red gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.