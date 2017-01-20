18-year-old woman reported missing from Aurora

An 18-year-old woman was reported missing and endangered on Friday in west suburban Aurora.

Vanessa Pyburn was last seen about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1200 block of Durham Drive, according to an alert from Aurora police.

Pyburn has not taken her medication for a psychological issue, police said.

She was described as a 4-foot-9, 85-pound black woman with a light complexion, according to police. She was last seen wearing a multicolored, tie-dyed sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or 911.