18-year-old woman seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg late Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11 p.m., she was standing outside in the 1300 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV with several females inside pulled up, and at least one of them opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.