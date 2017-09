18-year-old woman shot in Englewood

An 18-year-old woman was shot Sunday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

She was shot in the abdomen about 3:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Union, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The ambulance was still on the scene as of 4 p.m., and the woman’s condition was unknown, police said.