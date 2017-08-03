19-year-old charged with burglary, assault in Montgomery

A 19-year-old Streator man has been charged with burglary and assault after a Friday afternoon incident in west suburban Montgomery.

About 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to the first block of Afton Road for a report of a man being threatened with a gun, the Kendall County sheriff’s office said.

Following an investigation, Seth Magana, of the 800 block of Broadway St. in Streator, was charged with felony counts of residential burglary and possession of a firearm by a street gang member, in addition to several misdemeanors, including aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Magana, the office said.