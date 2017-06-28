19-year-old man dies nearly one month after Riverdale shooting

A 19-year-old man died Sunday, nearly a month after he was shot in south suburban Riverdale.

Joshua K. Jackson was shot in the head on May 27 in the 14000 block of South Atlantic Avenue in Riverdale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jackson, a Lansing resident, died at Kindred Hospital at 1:07 a.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found he died of complications from the gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police did not immediately return messages seeking information about the shooting.