19-year-old man dies three days after Grand Crossing shooting

A 19-year-old man died three days after after he and two other people were shot late Monday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the group was standing on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 74th Street when shots rang out and the three people felt pain, according to Chicago Police. They all showed up at Jackson Park Hospital.

Anthony D. Galvin, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 5:39 p.m. Thursday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right elbow and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Jackson Park.