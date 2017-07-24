19-year-old man killed in rollover ATV crash in northwest Indiana

A 19-year-old man was killed in a rollover ATV crash early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

David W. Williams III was riding on the right side of the single bench of a Razor ATV with two other people about 12:30 a.m. in Wanatah when the driver tried to turn around in a muddy area in a field and the ATV rolled onto its right side, causing Williams to fall out, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

The ATV rolled over on top of Williams, according to the coroner’s office. He was not wearing a seat belt or helmet.

Williams, who lived in Union Mills, Indiana, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, where he died at 1:14 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the ATV and the other passenger were not hurt.

Wanatah is located about 8 miles west of Valparaiso.