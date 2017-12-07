19-year-old man seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash in NW Indiana

A 19-year-old man was seriously hurt Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana.

He was driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe south about 6 p.m. on Cline Avenue when he tried to make a last-second lane change onto the Interstate 80/94 ramp, according to Indiana State Police.

The Hyundai cut through the solid-white striped lane divider and hit a barrier, police said. The vehicle kept moving west across the I-80/94 ramp and hit a concrete barrier wall, where it came to a rest.

The 19-year-old, of Griffith, Indiana, was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary and later taken to Northwestern Memorial Medical Center in Chicago, according to police. He was listed in serious condition.