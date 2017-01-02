19-year-old man shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 11:56 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the hand and back, police said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.

A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The shooting was the first reported in the city in more than 16 hours. The last shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.