19-year-old man shot in chest in Gresham

A 19-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot in his chest about 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when someone fired multiple shots at him from inside a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.