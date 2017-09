19-year-old man shot in Chicago Lawn

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was was walking at 3:48 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 61st Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the buttocks and leg, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Holy Cross Hospital and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.