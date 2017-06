19-year-old man shot in Englewood

A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He was shot in the chest about 4 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Peoria, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition was unknown.

A child was also injured at the same location, police said. Those injuries were not believed to be a gunshot wound.

More details were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.