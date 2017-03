19-year-old man shot in face on Northwest Side

A man was shot Friday evening in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 6:46 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot in the face in the 2800 block of West Balmoral Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Details of the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

He was taken in serious condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.