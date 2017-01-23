19-year-old man shot in Portage Park in June dies

A 19-year-old man died Sunday, more than six months after he was shot while allegedly committing a robbery in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:40 p.m. June 30, 2016, a 28-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laporte when he was approached by a man with a gun who tried to rob him, police News Affairs Officer Michelle Tannehill said.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, striking 19-year-old Anthony Hollins in the neck, according to Tannehill and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hollins, of the 3000 block of West Addison, was initially taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. He died at 9:36 p.m. Sunday at RML Specialty Hospital in Hinsdale.

An autopsy Monday found he died of complications of a gunshot wound to the neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

The 28-year-old man was not charged with a crime, Tannehill said.

Police said at the time there was a second robbery suspect who ran away after the shooting.